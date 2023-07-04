BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MUE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 39,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,140. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

