BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 54,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,203. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.