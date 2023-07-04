BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BBN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 81,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 280.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

