Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.