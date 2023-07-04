Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $412,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

