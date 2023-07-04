Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $8.98 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 6.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after buying an additional 421,002 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 186,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 201,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 201,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $201.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $158.95 and a 12-month high of $202.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6895 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

