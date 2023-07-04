Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 880 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

XHE opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $534.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $104.29.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

