Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $202,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.