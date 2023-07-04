Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.72

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 1528210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.82 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

