BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,352 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,290. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

