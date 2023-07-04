BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,355 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

AMD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.82. 31,859,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,242,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

