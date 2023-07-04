BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $989,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.61. 765,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,985. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

