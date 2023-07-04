BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 105.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,769,000 after purchasing an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,997. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

