BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,225 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.09. 2,662,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,276. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

