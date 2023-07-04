BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VNQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,783. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.