BNC Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $560,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,021. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,879. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Rambus



Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

