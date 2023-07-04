Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 16,881 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE USB traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,483,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,418,784. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.