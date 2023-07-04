Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 26,637 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 2,930,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

