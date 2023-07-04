Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,072 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 299,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,736 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.77. 3,330,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,463. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

