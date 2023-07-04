Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.65. 2,399,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.95. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

