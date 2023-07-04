Bogart Wealth LLC Has $29.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $29,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,877,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. 480,503 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.96. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

