Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,681 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.6 %

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 13,299,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,203,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

