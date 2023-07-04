Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $247.47. 1,265,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

