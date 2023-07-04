Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 35,595 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 18,424,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,397,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

