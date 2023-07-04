Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.58. The company had a trading volume of 385,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,013. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

