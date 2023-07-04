Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,128,000 after purchasing an additional 334,069 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,769,000 after purchasing an additional 538,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,225. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

