Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 244 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.47. 2,533,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.