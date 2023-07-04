Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 39.5% in June

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Up 1.2 %

Brady stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. 216,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Brady has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.