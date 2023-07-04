Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,167,000 after buying an additional 196,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after buying an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after buying an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,140,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,044,000 after buying an additional 434,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 1,041,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of December 31, 2022 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.