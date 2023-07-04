Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRFS remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRF will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in BRF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in BRF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 288,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.