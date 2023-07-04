Brokerages Set First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target at $23.38

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

INBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Insider Transactions at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,640. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

