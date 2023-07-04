Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 5,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

