Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF) Financial Contrast

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF – Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00 Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk and Brookfield Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A $0.04 2.38 Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.62 $159.29 million $1.44 31.62

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Gas commercial and transmission, Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, and Other operations. It is involved in the exploration, production, and trading of oil and gas; liquefied natural gas processing activity; trading of oil and gas; and exploration, exploitation, and business development in oil and gas. The company also provides fiber optic rental for network services; construction and maintenance services to the customers; management and leasing services for buildings and equipment; engineering and consultancy services; telecommunications; and electricity services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero).

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

