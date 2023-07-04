Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,021.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,021.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Cable One Price Performance
CABO stock opened at $650.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cable One has a one year low of $602.70 and a one year high of $1,464.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $668.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.11.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.
Insider Transactions at Cable One
In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
