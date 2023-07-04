Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,021.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,021.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $650.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cable One has a one year low of $602.70 and a one year high of $1,464.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $668.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.11.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.85 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Free Report

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.