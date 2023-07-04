Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Camber Energy by 147.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

CEI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 763,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,133. Camber Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.56.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

