Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

