Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after purchasing an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

