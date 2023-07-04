Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.