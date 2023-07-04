Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 35,943 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

