Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

