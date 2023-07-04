Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 92,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 82,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

