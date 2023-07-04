Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

