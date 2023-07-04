CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 2,001,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.1 days.

Shares of CPAMF remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.2 billion as at 31 January 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

