CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 2,001,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.1 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of CPAMF remained flat at $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
