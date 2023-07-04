Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 676,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,554,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VGIT opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

