Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after buying an additional 408,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

