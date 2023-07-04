Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $645,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average is $203.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.