Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 12,751 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJR stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

