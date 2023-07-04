Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 521,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CARM traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,783. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

