Cassia Capital Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

