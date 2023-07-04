Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DNB Markets

Equities researchers at DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWQXF. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 181 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

